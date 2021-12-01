State of the school district

Nearly 200 people joined Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver and the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) for the State of the District breakfast on Thursday, November 18. “It was an honor and a privilege for me to welcome our families and community to this event while sharing a variety of District highlights to our broader community, especially as the State of the District could not be held last year due to the pandemic,” stated Dr. Pulver. Guests were entertained before the presentation by students from the Los Alamitos High School jazz program and LAHS student Bita Luna beautifully performed the National Anthem.

This year’s presentation began with an update on construction projects. The Los Alamitos High School (LAHS) Aquatics Center was completed in October 2020. The 83,200 square foot STEM building at LAHS will be open for learning in the Fall of 2022 and will transition 26 portable classroom structures to 30 new permanent classrooms – 15 for science and 15 for general use. Design has begun on a new three-court gymnasium at LAHS with construction scheduled to begin during the 2022-23 school year. Replacing elementary school playgrounds continues to be a priority – 15 playgrounds have been completed and the only three remaining will be completed within the year.

Dr. Pulver reviewed the District Priority Goals for 2021-22, which are to passionately pursue academic excellence, cultivate a thriving culture, foster collaborative relationships, provide high quality facilities, and manage and maximize financial resources. Dr. Pulver also celebrated numerous district achievements. All nine Los Al schools have received the honors of California Distinguished School and Gold Ribbon School. Los Al USD is one of four school districts in the United States to be placed on the AP Honor Roll for seven years in a row. 89% of graduates completed an AP (Advanced Placement), CTE (Career and Technical Education) or dual-enrollment community college course. For more than 20 years, Los Al USD has consistently ranked among the top two districts in Orange County on state assessments. In addition, Los Al USD ranks #7 in the state of California for “closing the achievement gap.”

Dr. Pulver went on to state that in Los Al, we believe in all kids and that each child belongs to all of us. He stated, “we must speak life to them, encourage them and affirm them.” He presented the District’s core values of care, responsibility, equity and commitment.

The 2020-2021 school year brought a new season with an unwavering commitment of support to students. Los Al USD was the first public school district to reopen for in-person instruction (under a hybrid model) in the state of California, while offering an exemplary online education option via “LosAl@Home.” Los Al USD was among the first districts in Orange County to safely reopen athletics. From the moment schools closed in March 2020, District preschool childcare programs remained open and free meals, served every weekday, became available to all students.

While adhering to state and county health guidelines, this school year (2021-22) brought the return of full-day learning, and home to school bussing options. Los Al USD has welcomed parent volunteers on campus again, and the District has doubled mental health staffing to support students.

In closing, Dr. Pulver noted that we need everyone to be a champion for students and that every student should feel successful and worthy. He shared that we should run toward those who need us the most because every kid is only one influential adult away from becoming a success story. The event was attended by parents, PTA groups, district staff and administration, school board members, LAEF’s board of directors and local city and elected officials. The breakfast took place at On The Greens at Navy Golf Course and all net proceeds supported LAEF. The presentation was video-recorded and will be made available on the District’s YouTube channel and the LAEF website.

“We are delighted to work with Dr. Pulver to provide the opportunity to come together and celebrate our district’s accomplishments. I am so proud of our district and truly enjoy learning about plans for future educational growth and excellence. LAEF is very grateful to Legacy Sponsor Alamitos Eye Care and Valedictorian Sponsors Clean Wave Express Carwash, Epson and RS Crum for their generosity, which ensured the success of the event,” said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF provides significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For more information on LAEF, call (562) 799-4700 extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.

