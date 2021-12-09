Mothers, sons work together to give back

The South Coast Chapter of the National League of Young Men, which includes members from Seal Beach, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Long Beach and Cypress, recently hosted its annual all league Build-a-Bike event at Good Shepherd Church in Los Alamitos. The group’s membership donated 65 bikes and 30 skateboards which mother/son teams built together. The bikes and skateboards were donated to foster youth through Olive Crest and Together We Rise.

Several of the young men shared during the business portion of the meeting prior to building the bikes and skateboards about their experiences in philanthropy with NLYM, including organizations like Heart of the City, and Olive Crest.

“I have been to Olive Crest a few times to help out, there is a good chance these will be the first bikes/skateboards the kids will have,” shared Luke Cassiano, NLYM Class of 2024.

In addition to building the bikes and skateboards, the young men and moms brought new board games and sports balls which were wrapped and donated to Summer Harvest, an organization benefiting many families in the Los Alamitos and Seal Beach communities.

“It was a lot to do in 3 hours – It was an amazing event with a lot of energy,” said Emily Carlton. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn a skill like this with my son, while having fun and serving the community.”

The National League of Young Men (NLYN) is a mother-son non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring young leaders through community service, leadership training, cultural experiences and protocol education.

Download QR