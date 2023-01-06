Runoff candidate questions for the Jan. 12 Sun

The Sun on Friday, Jan. 6, sent the following questions to the runoff candidates in Districts Three and Five. The deadline for runoff candidate answers to the four weekly questions is 5 p.m., the Monday following delivery of the questions. The word limit is 400 words for each answer to each question of the four questions.

The questions were:

Q19: Does Seal Beach need more bike lanes?

Q20: The state is in a drought. Should Seal Beach begin rationing water?

Q21: Should bait be sold on the Seal Beach Pier?

Q22: Should the council have a pothole subcommittee?