Historic Foundation gets two $1,000 donations

The Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation has announced that it has received two generous donations.

In late November, the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation received $1,000 from the Sarah Childs Krueger Foundation Charity Fund at the Long Beach Community Foundation. The donation was the second monetary donation received since the Foundation received its non-profit status in late June, 2022.

Sarah Krueger was tragically killed at the intersection of 12th and PCH in Seal Beach on August 11, 2017 on her morning walk. She left behind a husband and 3 children along with friends and colleagues at Long Beach Memorial Hospital, where she spent 20 years as a labor and delivery nurse. Shortly after, nearly 2,000 people came to the Krueger home and finished Sarah’s walk.

A fund raiser was held on Main Street with the help of many friends from Seal Beach and local communities. The generous donations were placed in the Sarah Childs Krueger Foundation Charity Fund at the Long Beach Community Foundation to provide grants to local schools and non-profit organizations.

The donation given to the SBHRF is to help Sarah’s memory continue to live in the hearts and minds of the residents of Seal Beach, who loved and cherished her. Sarah’s husband, Lorenz Krueger is vice president of the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation.

In December2022, outgoing Seal Beach District Three Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Mike Varipapa donated $1,000 to the SBHRF from the Councilman’s discretionary fund to assist the SBHRF Board in their mission to preserve, promote, and celebrate Seal Beach’s history and cultural heritage, and to ensure its preservation for future generations.

Stay tuned for some exciting announcements from the Seal Beach Historic Resources in the coming months, and to learn how you can be a part of it.

Deb Machen is president of the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation.