Run Seal Beach plotting a new course

Last year’s 50th anniversary of Run Seal Beach was historic—not just because of the milestone, but because it marked the first time in 23 years that runners could race through the neighboring Naval Weapons Station. The opportunity to run on this once-restricted military site was a thrill, and 10K participants raved about the experience.

But with that excitement came a logistical challenge—10K runners merging with walkers in Old Town, creating congestion on the course.

2025 Course Enhancements

To improve the experience, two key changes have been made:

• Separate Lanes on Electric Avenue – Walkers will now use the South side, while 5K and 10K runners will stay on the North side, keeping the flow smoother for all.

• Scenic Waterfront Finish – Instead of turning left onto First Street, runners will continue along Marina, join the San Gabriel River Trail, and pass through the First Street beach parking lot before reconnecting with Ocean Avenue. This means all participants will enjoy a picturesque waterfront view in the final stretch.

A 10K course through the Naval Weapons Station

Last year’s run through the Naval Weapons Station and ecological preserve was spectacular, but 2025 offers an even more exclusive route. This year, instead of heading inland, 10K runners will race onto the newly constructed Naval Weapons Station Pier—an area rarely open to civilians.

This unique addition offers stunning, panoramic views of Old Town Seal Beach, the Pacific Ocean, and the surrounding military installation. For military buffs and running enthusiasts alike, this is a rare chance to step onto a piece of active naval history while taking in unparalleled coastal scenery.

Volunteers needed

Run Seal Beach is only possible because of the many volunteers from the community, and we need you. Volunteers are needed for Friday, April 4, for the shirt and bib pickup as well as race morning April 5, throughout the course. Individuals and groups may contact volunteers@runsealbeach.com.

Register

Run Seal Beach takes place April 5, — don’t miss your chance to be part of history. Sign up at RunSealBeach.com.