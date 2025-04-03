Briefing Room: The 411 on calling 911

Hi Seal Beach,

Calling 911 is something most people don’t think about until they’re in the middle of an emergency. When the moment comes, adrenaline is high, and it can feel like every second counts. But have you ever wondered what actually happens behind the scenes when you dial those three numbers?

At the Seal Beach Police Department, West Cities Communications (West-Comm) is our regional dispatch center, answering calls for service not just for Seal Beach, but also for Los Alamitos and Cypress. Understanding how this process works can help you stay calm and provide the right information in an emergency.

Step 1: The call is answered

When you call 911, the dispatcher will answer with something like:

“911, do you need police, fire, or paramedics?”

If you need fire or paramedics, your call will be transferred to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), but the West-Comm dispatcher will stay on the line in case police response is also needed. This is especially important in situations where:

• Police may arrive first due to being closer to the scene.

• The situation involves violence (such as an assault or traffic collision with a dispute), meaning officers may need to secure the scene before fire or paramedics can safely enter.

If your call is not an emergency, you may be asked to call the non-emergency number at (562) 594-7232. But if you’re unsure whether it’s an emergency, just call 911, and we’ll direct you appropriately.

Step 2: The dispatcher asks key questions

While it might feel like the dispatcher is asking a lot of questions, every piece of information helps responders arrive as quickly and safely as possible. Some common questions include:

• Where is the emergency happening? (Address, business name, nearby landmarks.)

• What is happening right now? (Fire, medical emergency, crime in progress, suspicious activity, etc.)

• Who is involved? (Descriptions of people, vehicles, or other details.)

• Are there any weapons? (If a weapon is involved, officers need to know for safety reasons.)

• Are you safe? (If you are in danger, the dispatcher may give you instructions on what to do.)

While you are answering, the dispatcher is already sending help—officers don’t wait until the call is finished to respond.

Step 3: Officers are dispatched

Dispatchers communicate with officers in real-time via radio and computer. Depending on the type of call, multiple officers may be sent.

If fire or medical assistance is needed, OCFA will coordinate their response, while police respond as needed for scene security, traffic control, or other assistance.

Sometimes, people get frustrated when officers don’t arrive as quickly as they expect. Calls are prioritized based on urgency, so a violent crime in progress will take priority over a barking dog complaint. But every call is important, and officers will respond as soon as possible.

Step 4: Stay on the Line

Unless it is unsafe to do so, stay on the line until the dispatcher tells you it’s okay to hang up. They may need more information or provide instructions, especially if medical aid is required.

Accidental 911 calls happen—don’t hang up!

If you accidentally dial 911, don’t panic! Just stay on the line and let the dispatcher know it was a mistake. If you hang up, we will still call you back, and if there’s no answer, we may send an officer to check on you.

No call is too small in Seal Beach

We would rather respond and find nothing wrong than miss an opportunity to help. If something feels off, call us. You never know when a call might prevent a crime, assist someone in need, or even save a life.

For non-emergency situations, call (562) 594-7232. But in an emergency, never hesitate to dial 911.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!