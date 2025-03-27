Griffins baseball rolls to win over Edison in rubber game

After splitting the first two games, the Los Alamitos High baseball team rolled to a 16-1 win at Edison High, to take the series, two games to one.

Leading 3-1, the Griffins blew the game open with an eight-run sixth. After starting the inning with two walks, Nate Walker reached on a bunt after a high throw to first and Jerry Garfiaz followed with a single to drive in another run. Devin Porch reached on a walk and another run came in on a sacrifice fly.

Wyatt Joyce drove in a run with another single and Tyler Smith drove a ball to deep right field to bring another run home and cap the eight-run rally.

Senior Tyler Smith was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs. Senior Damon Valdez was also 2 for 4 with three RBIs and senior Wyatt Joyce was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI. Sutton Deninno, Logan Anderson, Kaden Carrion and Mathew Davidson were all credited with RBIs.

The Griffins had two singles and three walks to start the seventh inning and eventually pushed five more runs across the plate.

Senior Jack Lorenz pitched 4.2 innings with four strikeouts to get the win. Ryan McKemy pitched 1.1 innings and Andrew Hammond closed out the bottom of the seventh to keep the Chargers at just one run.

Griffin Head Coach said the team had been a little rocky after strong fall and winter training, but was hopeful they are back on track after opening Sunset League play at 2-1. Los Alamitos improved to 9-1-2 overall with the win on Friday.

“So hopefully today is a right step in the right direction and we’ll get it going,” Talanoa said.

The Griffins will host the Vikings on Friday at 3:15 p.m.