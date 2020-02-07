Run Seal Beach Kids 1K Fun Run logo contest begins

Sammy the Seal needs help. Run Seal Beach is looking for creative kids (kindergarten to age 10) to help create the logo for the 2020 Kids 1K Fun Run. Grab your crayons, colored pencils, or markers and create a drawing that represents this year’s theme: “See Sammy Run.”

The winner of the contest will have their design featured on all of the Kids Fun Run T-shirts and get a Pool Party at McGaugh swimming pool for 25 friends.

Here’s all that you need to do:

1. Contest is open to Los Alamitos Unified School District students Kindergarten through 5th grade.

2. Create a drawing with Sammy the Seal related to our 2020 theme: “See Sammy Run”

3. Create your artwork on an 8 1/2 x 11 paper and use 3 colors (Black and white are FREE)

4. Be sure to sign Your Name to your artwork.

5. Turn artwork with attached Official Entry Form by February 21, 2020

Official Entry From can be printed out at www.RunSealBeach.com

Submissions can be turned into the front office of your school, or send to: P.O. Box 190, Seal Beach, CA 90740. The Kids 1K Fun Run is Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 a.m. Join in for the run and for lots of fun after in the kids fun zone.

For more information and to register online, visit www.runsealbeach.com, or email questions to funrun@runsealbeach.com.