Run Seal Beach commemorating a local legend

By Diana Newton

For more than 10 years, Seth Eaker-Morgan gave tirelessly to support Run Seal Beach; this was just one of the countless volunteer contributions to non-profit organizations he had during his time in Seal Beach. Devoted, meticulous, genuine, selfless – these are just a few words to describe him. Many, if not most of the people in the community, knew Seth, as he touched so many lives in such a meaningful, powerful and permanent way. In fact, he was a frequent author of many articles featured in this paper. His sudden passing in December 2019 was a sad day indeed, though we now continue to celebrate a wonderful man, who lived an extraordinary life.

Run Seal Beach is honoring Seth on the race shirt this year, just a small way to pay tribute to our dear friend, well known as the most boisterous start line announcer in RSB history. He would have been hard to miss, arguably the strongest man in town and almost always in bright neon workout clothes. Seth was certainly the very best cheerleader and we are all better people for having known him.

Seth was always a champion for businesses in town, a local leader for fellow residents, and a mediator and confidant for many. While Run Seal Beach is very grateful for his unwavering support of our organization, including serving on the board, Seth was also a dedicated Chamber and Lions Club member, both of which he served as President. The list of Seth’s accomplishments could fill this whole newspaper, but Seth was always the king of humility, always doing his best to come from greatness.

If you haven’t already registered for Run Seal Beach, there’s still time. Go to runsealbeach.com to sign up today. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, March 19.

Download QR