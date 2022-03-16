IN SEAL BEACH

Wednesday, January 19

• Vehicle Blocking (Priority 3)—9:01 a.m.—Sixth Street (Old Town)—Police received a report that a car was blocking a garage. Police found the car was partially blocking the driveway, but was not obstructing entrance to or the exit from garages at the location. Police cited the car for blacking the driveway.

• Vandalism Report (Priority 3)—11:42 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A car drove off with the gas pump attached. The incident occurred the previous week. Police responded to review the surveillance video. Report taken.

• Malicious Mischief (Priority 3)—12:51 p.m.—First Street—Sometime during the night or early that morning, someone keyed the driver’s side door of the reporting person’s car. Report taken.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—10:34 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Two men were seen walking in the westbound lanes of traffic. Police were unable to locate them.

• Transient (Priority 3)—5:45 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man at the location was reportedly asking other individuals for money and scaring them. As of 5:47 p.m., he threw trash on the floor inside the lobby area. He was gone when police arrived.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—5:54 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The reporting person told police that a man in front of a business was wrapped in a red towel. He did not appear to be moving. The reporting person did not know whether he was a transient. As of 6:15 p.m., he told police he was resting for a couple of minutes and would then gather his things and be on his way.

Friday, January 21

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—11:42 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Northbound 405 Freeway—A man was reported jumping into traffic. The reporting person was concerned he would get hit. The reporting person said she had to swerve around him. As of 11:54 a.m., police contacted him. He was advised against impeding traffic.

• Arrest (Priority 2)—12:20 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—A man was asking for money. He threw a beer can in the trash. He was last seen going into the store. As of 12:34 p.m., he was in custody. Police arrested Albert Jones on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—4:41 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report that a man was checking door handles. Police had contacted him earlier. As of 4:55 p.m., he admitted to police that he had been asking for money and yelling.

However, he took offense at the assertion he was checking door handles. He said he was not.

• Drunk (Priority 2)—5:06 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man had several beer bottles and was breaking them. As of 5:10 pm., police contacted him. He was warned against trespassing. He cleaned up his mess. He was told not to drink alcoholic beverages in public. He was interviewed in the field. He left the area.

• Suspicious Vehicle (Priority 3)—5:35 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A car was reported in the parking lot as being parked sideways, with the engine still running. The driver side door was open and no one was seen around the car. As of 5:40 p.m., police determined that the car was out of gas.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—5:49 p.m.—A man in the parking lot of the location was carrying a beer bottle and screaming at passersby.

As of 6:06 p.m., he was in custody. Police arrested David Morril on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

• Person Down (Priority 1)—10:01 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue and Riviera Drive (The Hill)—Police received a report of a man down on the sidewalk on Bolsa before Riviera Drive.

As of 10:12 p.m., police contacted the man on the sidewalk.

As of 10:22 p.m., police had arrested Jose Villanueva on suspicion of public intoxication.

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—10:26 p.m.—Central Avenue—A group of individuals were reportedly yelling and being loud in the parking lot. As of 10:38 p.m., police had counseled 10 juveniles.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—10:48 p.m.—Fifth Street and Marina Drive—Police received a report of a man sleeping near a sign. Police contacted him.

He did not want any resources. Police warned him not to block the sidewalk.

He said he wanted to go back to sleep. He was interviewed in the field.

Saturday, January 22

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—2:45 p.m.—11th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person complained that two juveniles were skateboarding to the rear of the residence.

The reporting person asked them to move and they reportedly refused. According to the reporting person this was an ongoing issue. Police contacted the juveniles.

The officer advised them to skate in an open area and not in the alley where they would make more noise. Log item.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—3:53 p.m.—12th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person complained about neighbors practicing drums for the previous two hours.

They provide police with a possible address. Police located the drummers.

According to the log, police confirmed that each of them had been playing the previous couple of hours.

They were advised about the noise complaint and police recommended that they close all the windows when they play again.

Sunday, January 23

• Burglary (Priority 1)—11:11 a.m.—Ocean Place—The reporting person reported the theft of a surfboard from a residence. Police obtained a description of the suspect. As of 12:04 p.m., a suspect was in custody. Police arrested Torrence Zink on suspicion of petty theft. As of 12:17 p.m., the property was returned to its rightful owner.

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—10:18 p.m.—A patrol unit initiated a traffic stop and arrested Cameron Peterson on suspicion of drunken driving.

