Kindergarten students get tour of Seal Beach Post office hub

A group of students in Transitional Kindergarten at Cubberley Elementary in Long Beach took their first-ever field trip to the Seal Beach Post Office mail hub on Westminster Boulevard. The students were accompanied by their teacher, Roberta Lanterman and Main Street mail carrier Ashley Carlton, whose son Ace, is in the class.

Because of COVID restrictions, the students had not been off campus in their short academic careers. But with relaxed guidelines, they were able to take their first school bus ride off campus for the trip, from Cubberley, which is in the Rancho Estates neighborhood, just west of El Dorado Park.

“The kids were able to mail letters to their parents and see both styles of mail trucks,” Carlton said.

Carlton also said she showed the kids her mail case that she uses to prepare mail for her routes. They also tried on various carrier uniforms and were able to practice making deliveries with a carrier’s satchel.

Carlton has worked at the Seal Beach Post Office for about eight years and her route has included Main Street for the past four years. Lanterman is also a former Seal Beach resident.

Download QR