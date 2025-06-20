By popular demand, the Rossmoor Community Services District and Elite Special Events will again be teaming up to host the “Rossmoor Family Festival” Summer Series at Rush Park July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13 from 3-8 p.m.

The events will all have live music, Kids Zone Carnival, top food trucks from OC and over 60 vendors selling crafts and unique items. The events will have a stage with local youth acts, local bands and one headline band each show. Headline bands include The Emperors (July 12), The Dreamboats (Aug.9) and Knight Ryder (Sept.13). Parking and admission are free.

Organizer Ted Holcomb advises Rossmoor residents to “come early to claim your picnic spot as spaces in front of the stage fill up quickly.”

The festivals will again be held at Rush Park, 3021 Blume Ave, Rossmoor, 90720. For show or vendor information call 310-560-9122. More info at instagram page @familyfoodiefestivals