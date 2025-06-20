SBPD seeks crossing guards to protect McGaugh Elementary students 

The city of Seal Beach is now accepting applications for two part- time Crossing Guard positions to serve J. H. McGaugh Elementary School. Crossing Guards are a vital link in the city’s comprehensive traffic-safety program, ensuring that more than 700 kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students arrive and depart campus safely each day.

“Every smile and wave a Crossing Guard shares builds trust between our officers, parents, and the children we are sworn to protect,” said Police Chief Michael Henderson.

“These roles are small in hours but enormous in impact—especially for the McGaugh community, where busy morning traffic meets young pedestrians,” Henderson said.

Position highlights

• Schedule: Approximately five hours each school day—two hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon, September through June.

• Compensation: $16.54 – $18.23 per hour.

• Duties: Safely escort students across designated intersections; observe traffic conditions; communicate courteously with children, caregivers, and motorists; and serve as an on-scene safety ambassador for the Seal Beach Police Department.

• Supervision: Works under the Police Services manager within SBPD’s Support Services Division.

Why it matters for McGaugh Elementary

Located on Bolsa Avenue, McGaugh Elementary draws heavy vehicle, bicycle, and foot traffic during arrival and dismissal. A well-trained Crossing Guard calms intersections, models safe habits, and provides an extra set of vigilant eyes—a proven strategy for reducing collisions and near-misses in school zones. The positions also free police personnel to focus on broader campus-safety and community-policing initiatives.

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply online at the city of Seal Beach employment portal

(https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sealbeachca/jobs/4974617/crossing-guard).

The recruitment is open until filled, and early application is encouraged. Applicants must be able to work outdoors in all weather, possess reliable transportation, and pass a standard background check. For more information, contact Capt. Nick Nicholas at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160 or nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov.

About the Seal Beach Police Department

