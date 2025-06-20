Briefing Room: Bicycle registration helps Seal Beach PD 

Hi Seal Beach!

The summer season is here! That means more residents and visitors are taking advantage of our beautiful coastal paths and bike-friendly streets. Unfortunately, this increase in bicycle use can also lead to a rise in opportunistic thefts, especially when bikes are left unlocked or poorly secured.

To help combat this, the Seal Beach Police Department has partnered with Project 529, a national bike registration program designed to deter theft and assist in the recovery of stolen bicycles. Registering your bike is quick, free, and can significantly increase the chances of getting your bike back if it’s ever stolen.

By registering, you create a digital record of your bicycle, including its serial number, make, model, and photos. This information becomes invaluable to the police when attempting to identify and return recovered bikes to their rightful owners. Additionally, Project 529 offers tamper-resistant Shields—unique decals that act as a visible deterrent to thieves by indicating that the bike is registered and traceable.

To register your bicycle, visit our dedicated page at https://project529.com/garage/organizations/sealbeachpd/landing. The process is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Best of all, it is free!

Remember, taking proactive steps like securing your bike with a sturdy lock, parking in well-lit areas, and registering with Project 529 can make all the difference in preventing theft and aiding recovery.

Stay safe and enjoy your rides this summer, Seal Beach!

Keep your questions coming! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!