Rethinking the impact of a fathers influence

The Seal Beach City Rotary Club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 14 and heard a presentation on the importance of fathers, by Father-Con founder, Patrick Erlandson. Father-Con came about during efforts to combat human trafficking.

The idea that human traffickers prey upon vulnerable people was not new, but what had been determined is the theory that children who grow up without a significant influence from their fathers are more likely to be vulnerable to those looking to control them.

“We produce vulnerable children at an incredible rate in this country,” Erlandson told attendees at the meeting.

The effect was not necessarily due to poor influences, but rather just a lack of strong influence from fathers. Mothers and children form a natural bond, starting from the time the child spends in the womb. Children are more likely to bond with their fathers during their early development.

While mothers are the air children breathe, the father conveys a different message to children.

When a father reads to their child, or plays with them, it sends a message to the child that they are worthy of being loved. A father interacting with their child can teach a child worthiness of love, integrity and empathy.

“Children learn empathy through their fathers more than anything else,” Erlandson said.

Father-Con began with the mission to revive the fundamental role of fatherhood to the family unit. The aim is to remind and reassure fathers of their importance in the lives of their children, or any children to whom they may be a father-figure.

It could also be a cyclical solution to the problem. Children who are preyed upon, might grow up to be adults preying on others. Men become part of the problem, but are also key to the solution. If we get fatherhood right, we cut off the supply and demand for human trafficking.

Erlandson travelled the country and world to make his presentation, and spoke at the United Nations in Vienna in 2023, where he was heard by a man in Uganda.

They began communications as he helped the man begin his own program in the region. In November, Erlandson will travel to the region for five-days of meetings and programs for fathers, future fathers and father-figures to impart the importance of their family responsibilities.

The trip is a collaboration with Rotary International and will include training for groups, radio and TV presentations and programs at several schools in the region. They will also meet with government officials.

For more information on the program, or to help support the Uganda Project visit father-con.org.

The next Seal Beach City Rotary meeting will be at noon on Oct. 28, at Old Ranch Country Club. Guest speaker will be District 4 Seal Beach City Council member Patty Senecal, who be discussing how California taxes affect gas prices. For more information on Seal Beach City Rotary, visit Seal Beach City Rotary