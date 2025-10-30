Briefing Room: Using the My Seal Beach App to battle graffiti

Hi Seal Beach,

Graffiti can be more than just an eyesore. It can affect the way our neighborhoods feel, discourage community pride, and in some cases, be linked to criminal activity. The Seal Beach Police Department works hard to address graffiti quickly, and one of the best ways residents can help is by using the free My Seal Beach app.

If you do not already have the app, it is easy to get. Simply search for “My Seal Beach” in the App Store for iPhone users or Google Play Store for Android users. Download and install the app, then open it and follow the prompts to set it up.

When you spot graffiti, open the app, select “Report an Issue,” choose “Graffiti,” and upload a photo. If you have location services turned on, the app will automatically include the location, which helps our crews respond faster. You can also include details in the comment section, such as the size of the graffiti or whether it is on public property.

Once a report is submitted, the City’s Public Works Department will have it removed. Public Works crews are trained and equipped to remove graffiti safely and effectively. In most cases, graffiti on public property is cleaned up quickly, depending on workload and weather conditions. Customers may track progress on the App. If the graffiti is on private property, City staff will make efforts to contact the responsible party with information on how to remove it and may coordinate cleanup when possible.

Addressing graffiti promptly sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated in Seal Beach. The faster it is removed, the less likely it is to return. By using the My Seal Beach app, residents play an important role in keeping our city clean, safe, and welcoming.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!