Girls volleyball playoffs start this week

The Los Alamitos High girls volleyball team captured the Sunset League Championship with a 12-0 league record and opened the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday (past press time).

The Griffins went 27-8 overall and enter the playoffs as the No. 12 ranked team in the Southern Section rankings.

But the Division 1 team will be a tough road and the Griffins were given a road match to open the playoffs as they travel to San Juan Hills, the No. 7 ranked team and the champions out of the South Coast League.

The Division 1 bracket a 16-team bracket, but only has 12 teams, as the top four seeds (Sierra Canyon, Marymount, Mater Dei and Redondo Union) have first round byes.

San Juan Hills and Los Alamitos played Wednesday, Oct. 22, at San Juan Hills. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Redondo Union High, at 6 p.m.

The Griffins faced Redondo in the regular season, defeating the Sea Hawks, in five sets in September.

More on playoffs

Cypress High girls volleyball also advanced to the playoffs, qualifying for the Division 3 bracket as co-champs of the Crestview League.

The Centurions (15-10, 6-2) open the playoffs with a home match against Riverside Poly High, the second-place team out of the Ivy League.

Their match was at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, with the winner advancing to the second round on Saturday.

Kennedy High’s girls volleyball team took second place in the Empire League and qualified for the Division 6 playoffs. They will host Chadwick School out of Palos Verdes, in a first round match on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.

The fighting Irish went 16-9-1 and 8-3 in the Empire League. Chadwick went 18-18 overall and took fourth in the Prep League with a 3-8 record.

The winner advances to the second round on Saturday.