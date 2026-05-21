Briefing Room: Littering is illegal, lazy, and rude

Dear Capt. Nicholas,

I regularly pick up litter on Eighth Street within a block of the ocean and put it in the ever-so-nearby public trash cans. It makes me wonder: Is littering against the law, or is it just lazy and rude?

Sincerely,

John

Hi John,

First, thank you. People who quietly pick up litter without asking for credit make a real difference, especially on streets near the beach where trash can quickly make its way into the storm system, the sand, or the ocean.

To answer your question directly, littering is not just lazy and rude. It is also against the law.

Under California Penal Code §374.4, it is unlawful to litter or cause litter to be deposited on public or private property. The law defines litter broadly and includes things like beverage containers, wrappers, packaging, paper, and other small waste that gets discarded anywhere other than a proper trash container. A first offense carries a mandatory fine of at least $250, and a court may also require a person convicted of littering to pick up trash as a condition of probation.

Here in Seal Beach, there is also a local rule that applies to public property, including the beach and pier. Seal Beach Municipal Code §9.05.035 states that no person may scatter, throw, place, deposit, or leave refuse, garbage, paper, empty containers, food remnants, trash, broken glass, or other harmful material on public property. In other words, our local code makes it clear that leaving trash behind is not just inconsiderate. It is prohibited.

And if someone throws trash from a vehicle, that can trigger a separate state law. California Vehicle Code §23112 prohibits throwing or depositing garbage, paper, glass, cans, and similar material on any highway.

So yes, the short answer is that littering is illegal. It also happens to be lazy and rude.

That said, one of the frustrations with littering is that enforcement can be difficult unless someone is seen doing it, reported promptly, or there is some other evidence tying the trash to the person responsible. Like many quality-of-life issues, the law matters, but community standards matter too. A clean city is not just the result of citations.

It is also the result of residents who care enough to do the right thing, even when nobody is watching.

The good news is that using a nearby public trash can to dispose of litter properly is exactly what should be happening. Those cans are there for a reason. When someone walks past one and still drops trash on the ground, that is not confusion. That is a choice.

Seal Beach is a special place, and part of keeping it that way is protecting the little things that shape daily life. Clean sidewalks, clean gutters, clean alleys, and a clean beach all send the same message: people here care. When litter starts piling up, it does the opposite. It makes a beautiful area feel neglected fast.

So thank you again for doing your part. It absolutely matters.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!