Republic Services to collect Christmas trees Jan. 5 to 9 at no extra charge

Real holiday trees will be collected by Republic Services for recycling Jan. 5 through 9 for residential customers at no additional charge. Trees will be picked up on customers’ regular collection day by a different truck. Please see below for additional information. Note: Leisure World residents are not served by Republic Services and should follow guidance from Athens Services: (888) 336-6100.

• Remove all decorations, including ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel, as well as the stand.

• Your tree must be set out next to residential containers before 7 a.m. on collection day. Place holiday trees outside no earlier than noon the day before your regularly scheduled collection.

• If your tree is more than 6 feet tall, cut it in half before placing it outside.

• Flocked trees cannot be recycled. Cut up your flocked tree, and place the pieces into your trash cart.

• If trees are not suitable for collection, a notice will be left with the reason.

• After the special collection period, cut up your tree and place the pieces into your yard waste cart. Be sure the lid can close.

• Alternative Options

—From Dec. 26 – Jan. 10, drop off at Republic Services, no additional charge, during business hours, Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 17121 Nichols Ln., Gate 7, Huntington Beach. Closed on Jan. 1.

—From Jan. 5 through 9, drop off at the bin in front of the Seal Beach Public Works Yard, no additional charge, 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr.

—Carefully cut up tree and place in green cart.

—Call Republic Services and schedule a bulky pickup. Residential customers with cart service have two courtesy bulky pickups of one item per year. Condo and /apartment tenants with dumpsters pay a fee.

For more information, contact Republic Services Customer Service: (714) 847-3581 or visit www.RepublicServices.com/SealBeachCA.