Republic Services to collect Christmas trees Jan. 5 to 9 at no extra charge

Courtesy of city of Seal Beach
Real holiday  trees  will be  collected  by Republic  Services  for recycling  Jan. 5 through  9  for residential customers  at  no additional charge. Trees will  be  picked  up on customers’ regular collection day by a different truck. Please see below for additional information. Note:  Leisure World residents are not served by Republic  Services and should follow guidance from Athens Services: (888) 336-6100.

• Remove all decorations, including ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel, as well as the stand.

• Your tree  must be set out next to residential  containers  before 7 a.m. on collection  day. Place holiday trees outside no earlier than noon the day before your regularly scheduled collection.

• If your tree is more than 6 feet tall, cut it in half before placing it outside.

• Flocked trees  cannot be recycled.  Cut up your flocked  tree,  and place the  pieces  into your trash cart.

• If trees are not suitable for collection, a notice will be left with the reason.

• After the  special collection  period,  cut up your tree  and place the  pieces  into your yard  waste cart. Be sure the lid can close.

• Alternative Options

—From Dec. 26 – Jan. 10, drop off at Republic Services, no additional charge, during business hours, Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 17121 Nichols Ln., Gate 7, Huntington Beach. Closed on Jan. 1.

—From Jan. 5 through 9, drop off at the bin in front of the Seal Beach Public Works Yard, no additional charge, 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr.

—Carefully cut up tree and place in green cart.

—Call  Republic  Services and schedule  a bulky pickup. Residential  customers with  cart service have two courtesy  bulky pickups  of one item  per  year.  Condo and /apartment  tenants with dumpsters pay a fee.

For more  information,  contact Republic  Services Customer  Service: (714) 847-3581 or visit  www.RepublicServices.com/SealBeachCA.