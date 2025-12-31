SB Lions present service projects



The Seal Beach Lions Club was invited to present six signature service projects at a statewide Lions Service Showcase in Garden Grove. Forty projects from all over the state were showcased to other Lions Clubs and visiting dignitaries that included Lions International President A.P. Singh. The six showcased projects from Seal Beach included: Lions Against Graffiti, Sailing with the Blind, Veterans Day & Memorial Day Program, Eyeglass Reder distributions, Sub Memorial and Community Plaque project, and Operation Song. The projects presented by the Seal Beach Lions were well received. For more information about the Lions Club, contact Scott Newton at Scottnewton2@hotmail.com.