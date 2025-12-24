College Park East Holiday Lights winners 2025

This past weekend, the College Park East Neighborhood Association held its annual Holiday Lights Contest. Many homes were beautifully decorated with some very creative designs, making it very difficult for the judges. Winners received a yard sign indicating their enhanced neighborhood status, and bragging rights for the coming year. Please note: some runners-up may have won in the past two years making them ineligible to win this year, but certainly deserve to be mentioned. Be sure to drive through College Park East with your children to see all of them.

The 2025 winners are:

• 4249 Candleberry Avenue

• 4549 Candleberry Avenue

• 3531 Carnation Circle

• 4480 Elder Avenue

• 4617 Fir Avenue

• 4208 Ironwood Avenue

• 3590 Rose Circle

Some other beautifully decorated homes are:

• 4165 Banyan

• 4181 Banyan

• 4200 Banyan

• 4257 Birchwood

• 4481 Birchwood

• 3611 Camelia

• 3550 Carnation Circle

• 3551 Carnation Circle

• 3521 Dahlia Circle

• 3530 Dahlia Circle

• 4262 Dogwood

• 4401 Dogwood

• 4533 Dogwood

• 4572 Dogwood

• 4716 Candleberry

• 4732 Candleberry

• 4252 Elder

• 4257 Elder

• 4389 Elder

• 4525 Elder

• 4557 Elder

• 4489 Fir

• 4508 Fir

• 4509 Fir

• 4601 Fir

• 4648 Fir

• 4528 Guava

• 3550 Goldenrod Circle

• 4449 Hazelnut

• 4533 Hazelnut

• 3801 Heather

• 3821 Heather

• 4433 Ironwood

• 4908 Ironwood

• 3761 Oleander

• 3590 Primrose Circle

• 3550 Rose Circle

• 3560 Rose Circle

• 3571 Sunflower Circle

• 3570 Wisteri