Remodeled Main Street shop to celebrate re-opening with fashion show event

A mainstay of the community, J. Ensemble, is getting a facelift and spotlighting a reopening celebration Oct. 15. The remodel is a refresh of the store at 322 Main, and the afternoon will include a fashion show, area celebrities and giveaways.

“We have been a staple in the community for nearly 15 years. With the store being so busy we wanted to brighten things up to make the shopping experience more enjoyable,” said Alexandre and Fabienne Mouracade, co-owners along with founder, Jacqueline Kanawati. “We are continually finding newly curated designs predominantly from Europe and Brazil, then bringing them to Seal Beach.

“The people in this community are so lovely and personable,” they continued. “We are on a first-name basis with many of our customers. We love to bring them the best quality leather jackets, shoes, boots, and bags without the fancy price tags. Our handmade shoes are from Italy, Spain, and Portugal.”

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said employee Karen Nelson. “It’s a fresh store with new fashion-forward styles and connections to Paris and New York couture. We have more variety than ever with our new children’s line and a wider array of styles in clothing, boots and shoes, hats and purses, belts and jewelry.”

J. Ensemble’s customers have their favorite designers, like Joseph Ribkoff, Mauritius Leather, Aratta, Desigual and Molly Bracken. And they’re falling in love with some new additions, like Hello Nite, All Black, Astrid and Liverpool. Shoes are created by Casta, Ethan Valdes, Miz Mooz and Eric Michael, fresh hats from Lack of Color and Wyeth, and unique jewelry from Verve.

The owners maintain their focus on providing an enjoyable customer experience. “We invite everyone to come to the celebration on the 15th. Try on the clothing, see how it feels, and let us help you find a new style. In a sea of fast fashion we choose legacy pieces that will last the length of time.”

Seal Beach resident Kristin Vesa, a frequent shopper at the store, conveyed her excitement. “What I love most about J. Ensemble is how the clothing is so elegant and high fashion and fits so well. I always find what I’m looking for, and I’m as comfortable wearing them as I am in my Seal Beach sweatshirt and flipflops!”

While already a popular destination, J. Ensemble will boast a new logo and point of sale to enhance the customer experience even more. The Sunday event begins at 3:30 p.m., with the fashion show at 4:30. Shoppers will receive a raffle ticket for each $50 spent. Prizes include a Mauritius leather jacket, Joseph Ribkoff outfit and more. All are welcome.