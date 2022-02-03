Arrests made for allegedly operating drug house

After serving a search warrant at a residence on Crestview Avenue, Seal Beach Police on Jan. 27 arrested two individuals in connection with allegedly operating a drug house and possession of narcotics for sale.

Over the previous several days, the Seal Beach Police Department received numerous complaints from neighborhood residents of suspicious activity in and around a residence located in the 1700-block of Crestview Avenue.

Officers also responded to an alleged overdose of narcotics which resulted in the death of an adult at that location.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m., Seal Beach Police Department Detectives served a search warrant of that residence. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the individuals associated with that residence were allegedly running a drug house and were in possession of a large quantity of narcotics for sale.

Amber Conley, 37, of Seal Beach, was arrested for 11378 H&S, possession of narcotics for sale, and 11366.5(a) H&S, operating/maintaining a residence for narcotics use/sale. She was later booked at the Orange County Jail.

Nicholas Nicks, 27, of Garden Grove was, arrested for an outstanding warrant and later released on a citation.

There is currently no threat to the public as a result of this incident. However, this is an active and ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Bedard at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1113 or rbedard@sealbeachca.gov.

