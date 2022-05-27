Rash of business windows being broken in Sunset Beach area

Plywood recently covered a broken display window at Anderson Art Gallery, one of at least five businesses along Pacific Coast Highway, between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street, that have had similar incidents in the past few weeks.

“The window was broken sometime between 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. last Friday,” said Bill Anderson, gallery owner just starting his 28th year in business.

“It has happened before and even my car window was once shattered but I’m not sure how. If anyone sees these things happening, please call 9-1-1,” Anderson said.

On Saturday, May 21, Huntington Beach Police said they had not been contacted about a rash of window breakage in Sunset Beach.

Locals and passersby say they have seen plywood being put up in windows for a variety of businesses, ranging from clothing, eating and bedding to other services.

Some suggest it could be from a BB, pellet gun, sling-shot or other device.

“Wow, this is the first I’ve heard of it,” said Dawn McCormack, a local business owner and president of the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club. “I’m sure they have insurance but what a hassle and between lingering effects of the pandemic and escalating inflation, these small businesses are already fighting an uphill battle.”

