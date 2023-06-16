First Seal Beach Pride Festival event held in Eisenhower Park

Participants in the first Pride Festival filled most of the center area of Eisenhower Park Saturday, on Saturday, June 10. (Two Pride parades, with different organizers, were held in Seal Beach in prior years.) Hostess Miss Livinya Karr opened the festival with the words, “Hello, hes, shes, and welcome to Pride.”

The audience listened to musical performances and speakers. Pride flags were available. The festival lasted seven hours. (A small number of protesters held a demonstration on the concrete area of the pier. Several U.S. Flags were held by supporters of the protest against the festival. There was little interaction observed between supporters of either group.) Some individuals wore t-shirts promoting equality or inclusivity.

Booths at the festival represented a variety of groups, including the Surfrider Foundation, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the Orange County Democratic Party, the LGBTQ Center OC, Long Beach Frontrunners, and High Tide Derby (a roller derby league based in Garden Grove).

Most crowd members were adults. Some teenagers were also present, as were a few children seen in the company of their families.

Around 12:30 p.m., an Orange County Fire Authority captain in civilian clothes played the bagpipes.

Dr. Eva Estrada, board chair of Seal Beach Pride, Inc., said Pride was born out of love for Seal Beach and the desire that everybody receives love.

“There’s some amazing food on Main Street,” said Karr.

Seal Beach resident Stephanie Wade, vice president of Seal Beach Pride, thanked the board, the donors, Rich Foster, Ed Hirsch, the Hirsch Foundation, among others. “Seal Beach is for everyone—right?”

Wade said all the performers were being paid.

Steve Riggs of the North Orange County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation said the Surfrider Foundation was there to support inclusiveness on beaches and in the ocean.

Performers Andi and Eric performed “I Feel the Earth Move”. The performers reportedly met during a performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

A few children played in the trees as the performers played music.

Johnnie Joy Blue, an author and filmmaker who identified himself as a transgender man, said Seal Beach, like Huntington Beach, had a “queer” community that feels pressure to stay invisible.

Blue said that because of the debate over the event, he did not bring his book about his transition.

The demonstration protesting the festival and took place on the concrete area in front of the pier. They carried U.S. Flags and signs. One said said: “Grooming our kids is not OK.” Another said: “Protect Children’s innocence.” Another said: “Keep your sexual preference away from our children.” A man with a microphone urged the public to repent of their sins. At least two other individuals joined the counter protest.