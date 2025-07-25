Electric Magic Classic Beach Fest on Aug. 16

For the 19th year in a row, music lovers and those who want to support the community will gather in Sunset Beach to enjoy the 19th annual Electric Magic Classic Rock Beachfest, which has now been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16.

For the past two decades, the event has provided an opportunity for the community to come together to enjoy Led Zepland, the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band, featuring Shawn Kelly singing with his spellbinding voice like Robert Plant, along with a spectacular tribute band as an opening act.

Organizer Barbara DeAngelo announced this week that the event, for the very first time, will also feature the sweet, southern soul sound of the “Bluebyrds,” a popular tribute band featuring the music of the Allman Brothers Band.

In addition, the Bluebyrds pay tribute to the general folk/rock music genre. Two of the quintessential bands of the genre are Buffalo Springfield and The Byrds. One of the Buffalo Springfield’s biggest hits was “Bluebird.” The band’s name is a play on that song title with a “y” as a nod to The Byrds, according to their website.

DeAngelo said the music and fun will again bring people together to raise funds for the Sunset Beach Community Association. She said the festival has only missed one year, and that was due to the global pandemic in 2020.

In addition, said DeAngelo, in another first, there will be a disc jockey spinning tunes between the acts.

“I want people to have a great time every moment they are there,” she said.

“This is the first time ever I have had a DJ,” she said, noting that she thinks it will make the 12 – 5 p.m. event lively from beginning to end.

“I want music playing the entire time. I don’t want any dead time, no dead space. And then when you come to the show, you will now be able to enjoy it the entire time,” said DeAngelo.

During the event, she said they will raffle off a 65-inch digital television to help raise money for the community center.

All proceeds from the event will again be donated to the Sunset Beach Community Association, DeAngelo said. Over the past 18 years, DeAngelo estimated the event has produced between $50 – $75,000 in donations for the community association.

“Get ready, Sunset Beach, because Led Zepland and the Bluebyrds promise an unforgettable afternoon of classic rock and roll for a very good cause,” she said.

Tickets cost $40 and are available by calling 562-260-7131. The event will Aug. 16 from noon until 5 p.m. at the old Fire Station on Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach.