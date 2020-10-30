Police seek two suspects in T-Mobile burglary

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking the public tol help assistance in identifying two commercial burglary suspects who stole cellular phones and other electronics from a T-Mobile store. A third suspect is in custody.

On Oct. 20, at about 5:15 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a commercial burglary which occurred at the T-Mobile store located at 13979 Seal Beach Blvd. Three suspects entered the store, forcefully removed electronics which were secured via cables to the display shelves, and exited the store moments later (see attached video and still photos). The loss was approximately $4,000 worth of electronics.

A responding officer located a vehicle driving away from the location and stopped the car. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified later as Ali Dawson, 18, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail. The other two unknown suspects are believed to have fled the location in another vehicle. Their identities and whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Further investigation revealed that Ali Dawson is also a named suspect in multiple other crimes of a similar nature committed around Southern California.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jorge Muniz at jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov or 562-799-4100 ext. 1108.