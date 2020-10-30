Police seek two suspects in T-Mobile burglary

One suspect is in custody

By
SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas For the Sun
-
0
70

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking the public tol help assistance in identifying two commercial burglary suspects who stole cellular phones and other electronics from a T-Mobile store. A third suspect is in custody.

On  Oct. 20,  at about 5:15 p.m., the  Seal Beach Police Department received a call  of a commercial burglary which occurred at the  T-Mobile store located at 13979 Seal Beach Blvd.  Three suspects entered the  store, forcefully removed electronics which were secured via  cables to the  display shelves, and exited the  store moments later (see attached video and still  photos).  The loss was approximately $4,000 worth of electronics.

A responding officer located a vehicle driving away from the  location and stopped the car.  The driver and sole occupant of the  vehicle, identified later as  Ali  Dawson, 18, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary.  He  was later booked at the Orange County Jail.  The other two unknown suspects are  believed to have fled the location in another vehicle.  Their identities and whereabouts are  unknown at this  time.

Further investigation revealed that Ali  Dawson is also a named suspect in multiple other crimes of a similar nature committed around Southern California.

This is an  ongoing investigation.  Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jorge Muniz at  jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov or 562-799-4100 ext. 1108.

