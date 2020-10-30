Fatal traffic collision results in death of pedestrian

A pedestrian believed to be walking in the roadway died after being struck by a passing vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at about 6:30 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department responded to the area of Adolfo Lopez Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard regarding a traffic collision which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female who had been struck by a car. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts and the victim was transported to a local hospital; however, the pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries.

The Serious Traffic Accident Response (STAR) Team responded to investigate the collision. The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the northbound lanes of traffic when she was struck by multiple vehicles. The involved drivers were uninjured, remained at the scene, and are cooperating with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Cory Montgomery at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1623 or cmontgomery@sealbeachca.gov.