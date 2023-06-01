Planners to look at minor use permits June 5

The Planning Commission on June 5 will hold public hearings on two unrelated requests for minor use permits. Pretty-Smart Design on behalf of Lindsay Cunningham has requested a MUP to build a walkway entrance “in excess of the 42 inch front setback height limit” on an Ironwood Avenue home, according to a legal notice published in last week’s Sun.

On that same night, the commission will look at Josh Thompson’s application for a MUP to build a walkway entrance “in excess of the 42 inch front setback height limit” in a limited commercial/residential medium density area on Seal Beach Boulevard.

Again, despite the similarities of the projects, these are two different applications in two different neighborhoods.

According to the legal notices for the projects, both projects are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. The notices also state that anyone who challenges these actions in court may be limited to issues raised at the Planning Commission hearing.