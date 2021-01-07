Seal Beach boy wins national youth golf tourney

For the Sun

A Seal Beach resident Brayden Jones, 12, recently won the Future Champions Golf National Championship tournament.

“There were 42 kids competing in his age group and as the winner he qualified to enter the IMG Junior World Championship this July,” wrote his mother Kendra Jones in a Jan. 3 email.

“Brayden is 12 years old and is a 6th grade student at Oak Middle School, and previously attended McGaugh. We are members of Old Ranch country club where he golfs almost every day,” Kendra Jones wrote.

This was the 14th annual championship, according to the fcg.bluegolf.com website.

“The tournament was supposed to be two days but one day was cancelled due to rain. The course was Twin Oaks golf course in San Marcos, CA,” Kendra Jones wrote.

“He shot 7 birdies, 4 bogies and finished three under par, three strokes ahead of second place,” Kendra Jones wrote.

