Briefing Room: Protecting children from online predators

Hi Seal Beach!

In today’s increasingly connected digital environment, many children and teens spend hours interacting with others through social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps. Although these platforms provide valuable opportunities for friendship and entertainment, they can also expose minors to online predators seeking to exploit and victimize them.

Online predators typically create fake social media accounts, pretending to be another child or teenager. They strategically reach out to minors by sharing similar interests or experiences, building trust through friendly interactions, compliments, gifts, or emotional support. This manipulative behavior, known as “grooming,” aims to gradually erode boundaries and make minors feel comfortable sharing personal details or images.

Over time, the predator may escalate the relationship by introducing sexually explicit topics, images, or requests. Once explicit materials, such as images or videos, are shared, the predator might use these to further exploit and control the minor, threatening to share them publicly if the minor doesn’t comply with additional demands.

Tragically, once explicit content is sent, it’s nearly impossible to retrieve or erase from the internet, leading to lasting emotional harm and vulnerability.

Parents and guardians play a vital role in prevention. Regularly discussing online safety, checking privacy settings, and monitoring children’s online activities can significantly reduce the risk. Educating your children about the tactics predators use, the permanence of online materials, and the importance of never sharing explicit images or personal details is essential in empowering them to stay safe.

If your child becomes secretive, emotionally withdrawn, or anxious about their online interactions—or receives unexplained gifts—these may be signs of inappropriate online contact. Immediately report suspicious behavior to the Seal Beach Police Department via our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. You can also submit reports online through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.org.

Seal Beach is a community known for its caring, involved residents who look out for one another. Together, through awareness and proactive steps, we can ensure our children remain safe and enjoy positive experiences online. Let’s continue to support each other and empower our kids with the tools they need to navigate the digital world safely.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!