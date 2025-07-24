Open letter to city officials

Hey all, I just wanted to be the first to congratulate you all for getting another shameful article about Seal written, yet you all do absolutely nothing. Check in with The Patch to read all about it.

Wait for it … Beachin harassing people and posting people walking by their store is still not well received and many, many, complaints have been made, but again, you all do nothing. I know, I know … Freeeeeedumbbbb.

“They’re not breaking any laws” – SBPD

Some of you, unfortunately most of you, don’t get this, but being HB’s little brother is not a compliment.

Joe [Kalmick], you’re the biggest coward of them all. You have literally watched 7 years go by and this town continues to get worse while doing nothing. When history looks back 20 years from now, you will be remembered for your silence in the face of bigotry and hatred.

I’m embarrassed to live here, sometimes. The current form of local government is an absolute joke and full of partisan hacks who only care about what they’re told to. A few people are pulling the strings on some of you and you should be ashamed.

shhhhhhhhhhh remember to never speak up for what’s right and what’s just, always cower to the loudest. – SB City Council

SBPD; what do you think about doing another article on e-bikes and ignoring this ongoing problem? That could be helpful to the community. Maybe do helmets one week and e-bikes the next. Just ignore the hate on the lifeblood of this town known as Main Street.

Respectfully,

Lauren Mueller

Seal Beach

Clarifying Councilmember Steele’s email

I am writing in answer to councilman Nathan Steele’s email to the Sun after the July 14th city council meeting to clarify a few things for residents who didn’t attend. Councilman Steele called out the current and previous City Councils’ as weak and spineless. He also disparaged the citizens who make the effort to attend these meetings and utilize their 5 minutes of right to speak as “an angry room of voters.”

Councilman Ben Wong , who represents a portion of Leisure World and the Western most of Seal Beach, wasn’t able to attend because of a scheduling error with City Staff, not his fault and he made every effort to interrupt his vacation to communicate via zoom which the city attorney said would violate the Brown Act. Councilman Wong then sent his colleagues on the Council a request that they respectfully delay the vote until he could make the Council whole. Nathan Steele’s refusal to show his fellow

Councilman , his district, and the rest of the city the most common of courtesy displayed his contempt for his fellow elected officials and the citizens who have elected them. Mr. Steele then tries to spin his disgrace as some sort of virtue as if he’s the only good person ready to save Seal Beach from it’s council and angry few voters.

Mr. Steele, calls the council weak and spineless? Mr. Steele never hesitates to speak on behalf of already well represented (many by Unions) City Employees when it comes to pay raises and title increases, which also dramatically effect future pay and retirement benefits. Mr. Steele displays emotional, nearly teary eyed advocacy, for city employees but never for Seal Beach citizens. A man of “Steele” as he claims would just say NO to the endless pay and benefit increases.

Mr. Steele wrote me directly, in bold type no less, declaring that the cost for a homeowner each year to live in beautiful Seal Beach is merely $750. That would barely cover the monthly HOA in Leisure World and people in his district are facing foreclosures! Such a poor grasp of economics makes sense for someone who seems to think borrowing more money to pay for old loans and to guarantee that we can keep paying inflating salaries and benefit packages is somehow gutsy? Saddling a whole city with mounting crushing debt solves nothing Mr. Steele.

Mr. Steele thinks that our cities excellent credit rating equals a strong fiscal outlook, and again he show’s his lack of experience … as a far more talented writer than me opined:

“Credit ratings measure the likelihood that investors will get paid back. Credit agencies don’t care if a city can afford to keep the water running, they care about whatever it takes to make the next bond payment. That’s not a measure of solvency, it’s a measure of how aggressively a city is willing to squeeze its residents”

Nathan Steele is happy to squeeze the residents for more and more, taxes, and rate hikes to keep appeasing his real constituency … City employees, their unions and the firms we outsource our millions to with no accountability for results and no consequences for failures … Those are passed on to the 24,000 plus he claims to be protecting.

Respectfully sent from a home owner, and member of this community beginning in 1956 and happily once again a few decades back.

James Jensen

Seal Beach