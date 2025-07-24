Of major concern with AI is the Deepfakes

Hi Seal Beach!

You’ve probably heard about artificial intelligence (AI) in the news—how it’s changing the way we live, work, and even create art. But one of the most concerning developments in the world of AI is the rise of something called deepfakes—a rapidly evolving technology that’s being used for entertainment, education, and unfortunately, crime.

A deepfake is a piece of audio or video content that has been digitally altered using AI to make it appear as though someone said or did something they never actually did. At first glance, these videos can be remarkably convincing. A person’s face, voice, and expressions can be cloned with near-perfect accuracy—often making it nearly impossible to tell what’s real and what’s fabricated. If you’ve ever seen a video of President Abraham Lincoln giving his opinion of the latest Coachella performance, you’ve already encountered this technology in action.

While some deepfakes are created for harmless entertainment (and admittedly, some are hilarious), the technology is increasingly being exploited for criminal purposes. Cybercriminals have used deepfake videos and voice cloning to impersonate CEOs during virtual meetings, tricking employees into transferring large sums of money. Others have used it to spread false information online, conduct phishing scams, or impersonate friends or relatives in distress—convincing people to share personal information or send money.

In more disturbing cases, deepfakes have been used to harass or blackmail individuals by placing their likenesses into inappropriate or fabricated content, creating serious emotional and reputational harm. These digital forgeries can destroy trust, damage relationships, and be very difficult to remove once they’re online.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

First, be skeptical of what you see and hear online, especially if it involves urgent requests for money, personal information, or emotional appeals. If something seems off—like a loved one calling you from a strange number asking for help, or a video showing a public figure saying something outrageous—take a step back and verify before reacting.

Second, verify information through trusted channels. If you get a call, text, or video message from someone asking you to act quickly, try contacting them directly through a known number or email before doing anything. This is especially important if the message involves financial transfers or sensitive personal information.

Third, limit what you share online. Criminals can create more convincing deepfakes if they have access to your voice recordings, photos, or videos. Tightening your privacy settings and being cautious about what you post can help minimize your exposure.

Finally, talk to your friends, family, and especially senior loved ones about these new digital threats. Many scams rely on speed and confusion—two things that can be overcome by simply taking a pause and asking someone for a second opinion.

Technology will continue to evolve, and so will the ways people use—and misuse—it. The Seal Beach Police Department is committed to staying ahead of the curve, learning about these trends, and sharing information that keeps our residents informed and protected.

Don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you have questions. Our non-emergency number is (562) 594-7232.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.govtoday!