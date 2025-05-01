Ongoing and Upcoming: No action taken during April 28 closed session

Council looking at hiring city manager. City attorney is negotiating with interim city manager

The Seal Beach City Council took no reportable action during this week’s closed session discussion about the city manager’s position.

On April 28, the council met to discuss the appointment/employment of the city manager and to conference with City Attorney Nicholas Ghirelli who is representing Seal Beach in labor negotiations with the interim city manager. Though not identified by name in the agenda, the current interim city manager is Patrick Gallegos.

State law allows councils to discuss employee appointments or evaluations and labor negotiations in sessions closed to the public.

A review of 2025 closed session agendas finds that the Seal Beach council first evaluated the performance of the interim city manager on Feb. 24. The same item appeared on the March 10 closed session agenda.

The appointment of the city manager first appeared on the March 24 closed session agenda, along with the council conference with the city attorney about negotiations with the interim city manager.

Leisure World news

City officials and Golden Rain Foundation members met recently, according to District Five Councilman Nathan Steele.

“Ben Wong and I, along with ICM [Interim City Manager Patrick] Gallegos met with Executive Director Jessica Sedgwick, Dave Potter Executive Manager of Mutual Services, Mark Weaver Director of Facilities,” Steele wrote on April 27.

“Items discussed: Upcoming 218 Water Wastewater price increase process. Ornamental grass mandate process. Upcoming visit/tour of AES facility,” Steele wrote.

“It was a good and productive meeting. City wants LW to know that we listen and respond to GRF/LW concerns,” Steele wrote.

“There is an Open House Town Hall Monday afternoon (4/28) of GRF Board. They are taking written questions submitted in advance to answer specific questions and concerns of residents,” Steele wrote.