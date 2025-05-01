2025 Community Policing Academy starts in May

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
Seal Beach Police Department

The Seal Beach Police Department will  host a Community Policing Academy beginning in May 2025.

This 10-week program provides residents and those who work in Seal Beach with an  inside look at local law  enforcement operations, fostering a deeper understanding and stronger community partnerships.

Participants will  gain a comprehensive overview of the department’s structure, philosophy, and daily responsibilities. The academy features hands-on activities, real- world demonstrations, and interactive learning experiences, including ride-alongs with officers, exposure to specialty units, and participation in training simulations.

The Community Policing Academy is a revitalized version of the  former Citizens’ Academy, reflecting SBPD’s commitment to community-oriented policing. This updated name and curriculum better align with the department’s mission of transparency, collaboration, and public engagement. While core elements – such as  ride-alongs, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive presentations – remain, the  refreshed program places a greater emphasis on  problem-solving and the  diverse roles within modern policing.

At SBPD, community-oriented policing is more than a strategy – it’s the foundation of how we  serve Seal Beach. The Community Policing Academy is designed to bring this philosophy to life  and strengthen the  partnership between law  enforcement and the community.

Classes will  be  held on  Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9:45 p.m., at the  Seal Beach Police Department. Academy sessions will  take place on  the  following dates:

• May 7, May 14,  May 21,  May 28

• June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25

• July 2, July 9

• Graduation Ceremony: July 9

Participants who complete the  academy will  receive a certificate of graduation and a special souvenir from the  department.

The Community Policing Academy curriculum is designed to be  an  overview of the police department and is not  intended to serve as  training for  a career in law enforcement. Topics include:

• Seal Beach Police Department Organizational Structure / Chain of Command

• Roles in Law Enforcement

• Ethics and Police Professionalism

• Detective Bureau / Criminal Investigations

• Narcotics and DUI Investigations

• Police Canines

• Use of Force

• Patrol Operations and Traffic Stops

• Force Options Scenarios

• Traffic Enforcement and Collision Investigation

• Shooting Range and Firearms Training

• CPR Certification

• Coroner Investigations

• Seal Beach Marine Safety / Lifeguards Presentation

• Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) Presentation

“This program is one of our favorite ways to connect with the community,” said Chief Michael Henderson. “It provides an opportunity for our residents to see firsthand the professionalism, challenges, and dedication of our team. We encourage anyone who’s interested to apply.”

The academy is open to a maximum of 18  participants. Applicants must:

• Be  at least 18  years old

•Live or work in Seal Beach

• Have no  misdemeanor or felony convictions

The application process includes submission of a program application, a modified personal history statement, and a criminal background check. Those selected will receive a confirmation letter with further instructions.

To  obtain more information about the  program or to request an  application, please contact Sergeant Joe Garcia at  jfgarcia@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1649.