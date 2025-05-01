2025 Community Policing Academy starts in May

The Seal Beach Police Department will host a Community Policing Academy beginning in May 2025.

This 10-week program provides residents and those who work in Seal Beach with an inside look at local law enforcement operations, fostering a deeper understanding and stronger community partnerships.

Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the department’s structure, philosophy, and daily responsibilities. The academy features hands-on activities, real- world demonstrations, and interactive learning experiences, including ride-alongs with officers, exposure to specialty units, and participation in training simulations.

The Community Policing Academy is a revitalized version of the former Citizens’ Academy, reflecting SBPD’s commitment to community-oriented policing. This updated name and curriculum better align with the department’s mission of transparency, collaboration, and public engagement. While core elements – such as ride-alongs, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive presentations – remain, the refreshed program places a greater emphasis on problem-solving and the diverse roles within modern policing.

At SBPD, community-oriented policing is more than a strategy – it’s the foundation of how we serve Seal Beach. The Community Policing Academy is designed to bring this philosophy to life and strengthen the partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9:45 p.m., at the Seal Beach Police Department. Academy sessions will take place on the following dates:

• May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28

• June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25

• July 2, July 9

• Graduation Ceremony: July 9

Participants who complete the academy will receive a certificate of graduation and a special souvenir from the department.

The Community Policing Academy curriculum is designed to be an overview of the police department and is not intended to serve as training for a career in law enforcement. Topics include:

• Seal Beach Police Department Organizational Structure / Chain of Command

• Roles in Law Enforcement

• Ethics and Police Professionalism

• Detective Bureau / Criminal Investigations

• Narcotics and DUI Investigations

• Police Canines

• Use of Force

• Patrol Operations and Traffic Stops

• Force Options Scenarios

• Traffic Enforcement and Collision Investigation

• Shooting Range and Firearms Training

• CPR Certification

• Coroner Investigations

• Seal Beach Marine Safety / Lifeguards Presentation

• Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) Presentation

“This program is one of our favorite ways to connect with the community,” said Chief Michael Henderson. “It provides an opportunity for our residents to see firsthand the professionalism, challenges, and dedication of our team. We encourage anyone who’s interested to apply.”

The academy is open to a maximum of 18 participants. Applicants must:

• Be at least 18 years old

•Live or work in Seal Beach

• Have no misdemeanor or felony convictions

The application process includes submission of a program application, a modified personal history statement, and a criminal background check. Those selected will receive a confirmation letter with further instructions.

To obtain more information about the program or to request an application, please contact Sergeant Joe Garcia at jfgarcia@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1649.