Knights of Columbus Second Blood Drive

Seal Beach Knights of Columbus will host its second Blood Drive of the year Thursday, Aug. 21, at St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 340 10th St.,, Seal Beach, from 1 – 7 p.m. Plenty of free parking on site. And Walk-Ins welcome.

Knights at Father Bob Vidal Council No. 9594 – in union with Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross – encourage blood donors to be superstars,

roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Your blood is the most precious gift that you can give to another. It will help cancer patients, trauma victims, heart and other surgery patients, newborn babies, and birthing mothers.

Schedule your lifesaving appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org, enter sponsor code: StAnne. You can streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes when you visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation health history questionnaire on the day of your appointment.

When you donate August 21st you will recive$15 e-gift cart to a merchant of your choice. All successful blood donations will receive a free A1C testing to measure your average blood sugar of the past three month.

The Knights want to make the blood drive a monumental success and promise that you will feel a sense of great satisfaction after making a blood donation because helping others in need just feels good.

Help the Knights at Seal Beach bring blood to our local American Red Cross Thursday, Aug. 21.