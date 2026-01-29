Dave Appling named recipient of Hearts for Service Award

By Lina Lumme

It’s easy to spot Dave Appling in a crowd—his friendly smile, steady presence, and hands always busy helping others. Whether volunteering at The Youth Center Christmas Tree Lot in his younger days—when carrying a full-sized pine over his shoulder looked effortless—or leading a service project abroad, Dave has always embodied what it means to give from the heart. The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Cypress, and Seal Beach is proud to honor that lifelong commitment by naming Dave the recipient of the Heart for Service Award, to be presented at the Hearts United Luncheon and Auction on February 10.

A Rotarian since 1982, Dave has built a legacy rooted in service, leadership, and generosity. As President and Owner of Appling Insurance Services, Inc., he has led with integrity both in business and in the community. His decades of volunteerism include serving as Past President of the Los Alamitos Education Foundation, Founder and President of the Los Alamitos High School Football Foundation—raising more than $155,000 in scholarships—and long-term Board Member and President of The Youth Center.

Dave’s passion for helping others extends beyond local borders. He joined fellow Rotarians on a service trip to Mexico, where they worked together at an orphanage to provide care and support for children in need. And when he isn’t volunteering, you’ll likely find Dave fishing, a pastime that reflects his patient spirit and appreciation for life’s simple joys.

Over the years, Dave’s leadership and generosity have earned him widespread recognition, including Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce “Man of the Year” (1994) and Cypress College Americana Awards “Citizen of the Year, Los Alamitos” (1999).

“Dave’s heart for service shines in everything he does,” said Randy Hill, Rotary Club President. “He’s the kind of person who lifts others quietly but powerfully, through action, kindness, and consistency. He’s the heart of Rotary.”

The Hearts United Luncheon and Auction is an annual celebration of community service and generosity. Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club’s local and international projects supporting youth, families, and humanitarian causes.

For event details or ticket information, please visit https://lacsbrotary.org/

The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Cypress, and Seal Beach is part of Rotary International, a global organization of leaders dedicated to fostering goodwill, promoting peace, fighting disease, and improving lives both locally and worldwide.