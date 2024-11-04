No timeline for next water and sewer rate update

It is not yet known when Seal Beach water and sewer rates will return to the City Council.

“The City’s water and wastewater financial analysis is still underway,” wrote Public Works Director Iris Lee in a Nov. 4 email.

“Currently, there is no set timeline. We will keep the public informed as we make progress and will announce any developments as they arise,” Lee wrote.

The City Council considered increasing water and sewer rates earlier this year, with two meetings in February 2024. However, on Feb. 26 the council closed the rate hearing without making a decision on the issue.

