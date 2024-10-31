Daisy Troop 3232 tours Seal Beach City Hall

No, that’s not a new City Council. That’s Daisy Girl Scout Troop 3232 sitting at the Seal Beach council dais.

Daisy Scouts learn about the Community Development Department from Planning Manager Shaun Temple.

On Monday, Oct. 21, District Four Council Member/Mayor Schelly Sustarsic welcomed Daisy Girl Scout Troop 3232 for an exclusive tour of Seal Beach City Hall. The first-grade troop from McGaugh Elementary had a unique opportunity to learn about local government and earn their democracy badge.

The tour began with warm introductions from Sustarsic and City Manager’s Office Management Analysts Jennifer Robles and Lauren Barich. A representative from each of the city’s departments—

The scouts engaged with all city departments,

—including the City Clerk, Recreation, Finance, and Public Works—gave the scouts firsthand overviews of how each department works, providing them with insights into the workings of their local government.

A special guest, Seal Beach Police Corporal Pete Krok, also joined the tour and explained public safety to the girls

The event culminated in the Council Chambers, where Sustarsic presented the scouts with certificates of recognition, celebrating their commitment to civic engagement.