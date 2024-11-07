Seal Beach City Council awards $1.2 million contract for sewer station upgrade

The City Council last week unanimously awarded a contract to R.I.C. Construction Co., Inc., to upgrade Sewer Pump Station 35. The contract is for a maximum $1,227,737. The council authorized the city manager to approve work changes up to $111,430. The council also approved a budget amendment of $400,000. This originally was a Consent Calendar item, but it was pulled for separate consideration.

Background

“The City owns and maintains a robust sewer system consisting of six (6) stations and over 34 miles of pipeline,” wrote Public Works Director Iris Lee in her staff report.

“Without PS #35, wastewater could not be conveyed to the regional wastewater collection agency, resulting in sewer overflows,” Lee wrote.

“Upon Council approval, a 225 working day Notice-to-Procure will be issued, followed by a 150 working day construction period after the issuance of a Notice-to-Proceed,” Lee wrote in her staff report.

The Sun recently asked if the city was going to update the master plan for the sewer system.

“The City regularly reviews its infrastructure to ensure they meet our community’s needs and reflect any changes in regulations or operational requirements. While the current plan is dated 2018, there are no scheduled updates to the Sewer Master Plan,” wrote Public Works Director Iris Lee in a Oct. 23 email.

Discussion

Lee told the council this improvement would allow the city to take a proactive rather than reactive approach to protecting the sewer system’s reliability. District Five Councilman Nathan Steele had questions about the project.

“It’s been there for how long?” Steele asked.

“It was built in 1973,” Lee said.

“It’s getting up there in age but it still functions and does its job?” Steele said.

“It’s currently still operational,” Lee said.

“Why are we doing this now as opposed to after we perhaps raised our water rates later on?” Steele asked.

Lee explained that this was an approved CIP project. She said money had already been allocated.

“We don’t recommend waiting for the rates as infrastructure, as you know, do have a tendency of aging and breaking down unexpectedly as well,” Lee said.

“We want to make sure that we take a proactive approach,” Lee said.

She said upgrades take time because of the orders for material.

“We want to move forward as quickly as possible,” Lee said.

“The capital infrastructure money is already in the bank at this stage of the game, is that correct?” Steele asked. Lee said the money was budgeted in the city’s capital improvement program. She said staff was also including a budget amendment of $400,000 from the city’s sewer fund balance to transfer into the Pump Station 35 project.

“I know that last year we had two or three occasions where the system whet pop and we have funds usually for that sort of thing,” Steele said.

“Are we using that money for this project?” Steele asked.

She said this money was from the sewer fund balance and not emergency funding.

According to Lee, even in an emergency, the money would come from the water enterprise fund.

“I just want to get a concept that we’re not consuming the money that we would normally hold for emergencies by doing this project now,” Steele said.

Lee said there would still be a fund balance after the $400,000 budget amendment. “I would not recommend holding and waiting on this project because of this critical infrastructure,” Lee said.

“I’m all for capital projects and I’m all for capital projects happening now as opposed to later on down this road and since this is a priority for you it’s a priority for me,” Steele said. No one else had questions. Steele moved approval.