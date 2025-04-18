News From the Seal Beach Wildlife Refuge April 2025

Part of an ongoing series.

In the midst of restoring our native plant garden, removing invasive species, and taking an occasional glance into the wetlands, an odd-looking image for this place, yet discernable sign, came into view. “Stuck in the mud” seemed an appropriate response. About 2 miles from its small and obscure assigned place along a busy highway this sign post traveled north through the marsh with both a prohibitive and location identifier.

It is correct: there is no fishing in the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. The Refuge serves as a nursery habitat for baby fish to be nourished and protected as they develop before they move out to the ocean. It is incredibly important that we abide by these fishing regulations so we can continue to resupply our commercial and recreational fish populations.

Yes, there is a very long association of the word Anaheim with this home to endangered birds, wildlife, and native plant habitat. Stuck in the mud was the experience of rescuing the sign and placing it on display at the Nature Center as a reminder that we all share some part in preserving what little space we have remaining of our natural environment.

Joe Lazzari is a member of Friends of Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. For more information, visit www.sealbeachnwrfriends.org.