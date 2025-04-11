Huntington Beach surfer places third in Vans Jack’s Pro Competition

The Eighth Annual Vans Jack’s Pro Competition was just held south of The Huntington Beach Pier. Local 15-year old surf legend Bailey Turner took third place in the Pro Woman’s Quarterfinal. She earned 2,440 points toward 2026 Challenger Series qualification and $2,200 prize money. She’ll compete again in August 2025 at the Virginia Beach Pro QS 2,000.

Brian Robbins, North American Tour Manager for World Surf League said: “This has been a great start to our 2025/2026 QS season. Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Lucca Mesinas surfed incredible throughout the event for what conditions had to offer. Big thank you to Vans, Jack’s Surfboards and 805 Beer for their support in helping these surfers keep pursuing their dreams. Now we’re excited to see our Challenger Series representatives start their Championship Tour starting June 2nd at the Burton Automotive Newcastle Surfest Presented by Bonsoy.”

To see complete results from the Huntington Beach Tour,Click here: https://www.worldsurfleague.com/events/2025/qs/378/vans-jacks-surfboards-pro/main