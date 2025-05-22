NCL – South Coast awards local area teens scholarships

National Charity League, South Coast Chapter recently awarded 17 graduating high school seniors with over $27,000 in scholarships at a ceremony that took place at the Los Alamitos Community Center on April 30. The South Coast Scholarships are funded from this year’s Glitter Gala Fashion Show.

The NCL Fashion Show is an annual event that takes place and is sponsored by the mothers and daughters of the high school Freshman Ticktocker Class. This year’s fashion show was held at Ovation Square in downtown Long Beach in February.

National Charity League, Inc is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year. NCL was stablished in 1925 with the mission to foster the mother-daughter relationship through year-round commitments to philanthropy, culture, and leadership.

The NCL South Coast Chapter was founded in 1962 and serves the communities of Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Cypress, and Long Beach. Learn more by following us on Instagram @nclsouthcoast.

2025 South Coast Scholarship Recipients

Cypress High School: Hannie Lee, Julia Piper, Monica Ocampo

Jordan High School: Chrystel Joy Tenepere, Katelin Lewis Kyvalee Nguyen, Valencia Sepin

Lakewood High School: Jazbeiry Gonzalez, Katelyn Chhou, Sandy Saad

Los Alamitos High School: Delilah Martinez, Phyllisia Rosen, Rianna Norman

Millikan High School: Savannah Martinez, Sienna Robinson

Marina High School: Evelyn Vu and Jolie Tran