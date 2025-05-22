Los Alamitos Unified School District celebrates teachers, employee of year

The Los Alamitos Unified School District proudly kicked off May by honoring its most outstanding educators and staff during a celebratory ceremony hosted by the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF). The event recognized nine Site Teachers of the Year, the District Teacher of the Year, and the District Employee of the Year for their exceptional contributions to students, schools, and the broader community.

The annual recognition dinner, held on Wednesday, May 7, brought together district leaders, board members, colleagues, and community partners to shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond in their roles every day.

Each honoree was celebrated with a formal award and a heartfelt tribute for their dedication to student success and educational excellence.

“We are so proud to celebrate these incredible individuals who represent the heart and soul of our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver. “Being extraordinary isn’t about grand gestures—it’s about the quiet, consistent acts of care, creativity, and commitment that change lives. Each of these honorees embodies what it means to ‘Be Extraordinary’ in our schools.”

2024-25 Site Teachers of the Year:

Tim Jones – Los Alamitos High School

Laura Conroy – Oak Middle School

Jennifer Bellendir – McAuliffe Middle School

Alison Masumiya – Weaver Elementary School

Rosanna Ly – Rossmoor Elementary School

Lisa Salmones – McGaugh Elementary School

Julie Little – Los Alamitos Elementary School

Mary Cole – Lee Elementary School

Amanda Lenhart – Hopkinson Elementary School

District Teacher of the Year: Lori Avalos – Los Alamitos High School

District Employee of the Year: Jerilynn Kuhar

The honorees were selected based on their demonstrated excellence in teaching, innovation in the classroom, leadership among peers, and commitment to creating a positive and inclusive learning environment.

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation, a longtime supporter of the district, generously hosted the event and continues to play a vital role in celebrating and supporting educational excellence across the district.