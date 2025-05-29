Attn: Seal Beach home owners 

As we have just been informed by the recent city hall mailing, our water & sewer charges are going up drastically. If you review the mailing, you will note the following bi-monthly increases starting later this year and then for the next 4 years following (thru 2029): * WATER PER 100 CUBIC FEET: 8/1/2025 +38%, 7/2026 = +23%, 7/2027 = +5%, 7/2028 = +5%, 7/2029 = +5%. If you use more than 17 HCF, your rate goes up even more. * WATER FIXED RATE INCREASES: 8/1/2025 +35%, 7/2026 = +23%, 7/2027 = +5%, 7/2028 = +5%, 7/2029 = +5%. * SEWER FIXED RATE INCREASES: 8/1/2025 +34%, 7/2026 = +21%, 7/2027 = +14%, 7/2028 = +13%, 7/2029 = +4%. If you add all the charges together, by 2029 it represents a 104% total increase (Residential) to current rates. Fiscal & infrastructure mismanagement for the past many years by our city management and past and current city councils has led to these drastic increases. The council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 14 to consider adopting this rate change. To oppose & require modification to these charges, city hall must receive written letters (by 50% of homeowners) of opposition by July 14th. These letters can only be mailed, hand delivered or emailed directly to the city clerk – Gloria Harper, email: gharper@sealbeachca.gov Let your council person know your comments also. Their contact info is on the city website: sealbeachca.gov.

Marc Loopesko

Seal Beach