Briefing Room: ATM jackpotting is a national banking fraud trend

Hi Seal Beach,

We want to make you aware of a national banking fraud trend known as ATM jackpotting.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, ATM jackpotting involves criminals gaining access to an ATM, installing malware, and causing the machine to illegally dispense cash from the bank’s supply. The FDIC OIG says the FBI estimated 700 instances and more than $20 million in losses in 2025. The alert also notes that these crimes are often connected to organized groups and may involve activity both at the machine and from people directing the operation remotely.

The good news is that we have not had any reported incidents of this specific activity in Seal Beach. Even so, this is still a smart reminder for all of us to be extra careful, not just around ATMs, but also with the scams that often follow financial crime headlines.

The FDIC OIG says warning signs around targeted ATMs can include people photographing machines, watching restocking routines, trying to access an ATM and quickly leaving, open ATM doors outside normal maintenance, unauthorized devices connected to the machine, or unusual low-cash conditions. The agency also notes that offenders often hit multiple ATMs from the same institution in a short period of time.

For residents, the bigger takeaway is simple: slow down and verify.

If you receive a phone call, text, or email claiming there is fraud on your bank account, do not automatically trust it. The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers can fake caller ID, and a phone number that looks legitimate may still be fraudulent. The FTC advises people to use a phone number they already know is real if they want to verify an issue.

A few good habits can go a long way:

• Check your bank and credit card accounts regularly. The FDIC advises consumers to review account statements thoroughly to make sure all transactions are authorized, and the OCC recommends reviewing statements frequently for suspicious activity.

• Do not trust unexpected callers just because they sound official. Caller ID can be spoofed, including numbers that appear local or appear to come from a bank or government office.

• Never share a verification code. The FTC says banks use those codes to confirm it is really you, and anyone asking for that code is a scammer.

• Never move money because someone tells you to “protect” it. The FTC says that is a scam. If there is a real concern with your account, contact your bank using the number on the back of your card, your official banking app, or the institution’s verified website.

• Report suspicious activity quickly. The CFPB advises contacting your bank or credit union as soon as you discover an unauthorized payment.

If you ever notice suspicious behavior around an ATM, or if something about a call, text, or message does not feel right, trust your instincts. Hang up, do not engage, and independently contact your financial institution through a number you know is legitimate.

Staying alert is one of the best ways to keep it that way. Scams continue to evolve, and a cautious community is a safer community. For more information, please visit: fdicoig.gov/atm-jackpotting.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!