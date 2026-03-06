Nashville on the Coast returns next week

By any measure, Seal Beach is a small town. But for five nights each spring, it starts to feel a little like Nashville.

Nashville on the Coast, the homegrown singer-songwriter festival founded by Daren DeLeon and Greg Miller, returns March 11–15 with performances across local venues in Seal Beach and neighboring coastal communities. What began as a simple idea—bring the spirit of Nashville’s live music culture to Orange County—has grown into a weeklong celebration of original music, storytelling and community.

For schedules and updates, visit the NOTC Instagram page or nashvilleonthecoast.com.

The concept is straightforward. Take the kind of intimate songwriter rounds you’d find in Tennessee—where artists sit on stools, trade songs and share the stories behind them—and drop them into beachside restaurants and neighborhood stages. The result is less concert, more conversation.

Since 2022, Nashville on the Coast has expanded from just a handful of performers to more than 100 singer-songwriters from across the country.

Many of the artists who’ve played the festival have appeared on stages like the Grand Ole Opry, performed at major sporting events, competed on shows such as The Voice and American Idol, or had music featured in television series including Yellowstone. But here, they play up close, a few feet from the audience.

The festival’s audience reflects the region it calls home. Most attendees are 21 and over, with a strong Orange County presence. Social media reach has climbed steadily, with more than 26,000 accounts reached in a recent 30-day period and a 26.6% increase in growth over the past year. Organizers say that growth isn’t driven by flashy production, but by word of mouth and repeat attendance.

“People come once and realize it’s not just a show—it’s an experience,” said one volunteer involved in the event. “You’re hearing the song the way it was written.”

But Nashville on the Coast isn’t only about music.

The festival partners with Honor Flight Southland, a volunteer-run nonprofit that flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor. A portion of sponsorships and donations helps fund those trips, which are provided at no cost to the veterans.

For the founders, that connection is personal. They’ve been involved with Honor Flights for more than a decade, and say the partnership reflects the heart of the festival — honoring those who served while celebrating the freedom to create and perform.

Local businesses have also become a key part of the event’s identity. Restaurants and venues fill up, sponsors gain visibility throughout the week, and visitors often make a night of it — dinner, music, and a walk along Main Street.

It’s a model that keeps the focus on small businesses and community gathering rather than large-scale production.

In an era when many music festivals are defined by massive crowds and distant stages, Nashville on the Coast leans in the opposite direction. It keeps the rooms intimate, the stories personal, and the mission clear.

For five nights in March, Seal Beach won’t just host live music. It will host the writers behind the songs—and the community that comes to listen.