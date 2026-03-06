Local man gets inspiration from famed photog Ansel Adams

You can find Larry Duncan at the Seal Beach Reading Room on Main Street where he volunteers regularly, sharing information about faith and spiritual healing—and you can even see his inspired works displayed in rotating photo exhibits there.

Drawing inspiration from the beauty of Seal Beach’s surroundings, Duncan uses his training under legendary photographer Ansel Adams who held photo workshops in Yosemite National Park during his storied life.

Larry Duncan poses with his work. Photo by Chris MacDonald

While Duncan retired from the aerospace industry designing and manufacturing microelectronic parts, he’s always found time to take pictures and hone his skills studying under Ansel Adams in 1978, again in 1979 and into 1980 when he attended several of the photo workshops Adams offered.

In 2015 Duncan participated in a National Geographic Magazine workshop with a handful of photographers taking pictures at three different sites, then having their works critiqued after the photo sessions.

Early in his career Duncan was able to use his creative talent in the United States Navy as the Ships Photographer for The USS Pogy, doing event and Intelligence Photography. He’s currently a member of The Los Angeles/Pasadena United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated, an organization that maintains the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station Submarine Memorial.

“It’s always fun to see what Larry’s doing next,” said Joanne Fernbach, the clerk of the Reading Room in Seal Beach: “He has some great photos from his trips to national parks, but guests coming in especially love the local scenes of beaches, birds and wildlife.”