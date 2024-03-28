Musical instrument reimagined into pieces of art

Recently, Seal Beach resident Lyn Pohlmann won a silent auction bid at Symphony of Art Opus 2 and took home a cello and alto saxophone that were morphed into one piece creating something beautiful like the beauty in the music they both created. These were instruments that could no longer play. But art finds a way.

The Seal Beach Group of the Orange County Philharmonic Society accepts musical instruments that are no longer used. Sometimes, an instrument cannot be refurbished. In that case, an instrument may be reimagined into a piece of art. Local artists volunteer their time and talents to support music education in Orange County.

You may donate your old instruments by contacting Virginia Fraser at (562) 726-9098. Your donated instrument will be put into the hands of local school children.