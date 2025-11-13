Seal Beach observes Veterans Day 2025

The chairs were filled and still more guests stood behind the chairs in Eisenhower Park for the annual Seal Beach Veterans Day observance.

Country singers Franklin Wall (Dan Franklin and Stephanie Wall) performed the National Anthem as well as “God Bless America” and “American the Beautiful” and their own song “A Life You Thought You Had,” which the duo apparently wrote with veteran Steven McClintock.

Father Christos Kanakis, the Seal Beach Police chaplain, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Southeast County Young Marines presented and struck the colors. The speakers included John Osborn, of the Seal Beach Lions Club (veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard). He joined in 1977. Scott Quinlan (Army) spoke on behalf of blind veterans. OC Supervisor Janet Nguyen described her respect for veterans. She said they don’t want to ask for help. She said you need to know you have their back.

Daren DeLeon of Honor Flight, which provides veterans with trips to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., gave the closing remarks. His son is set to graduate West Point and will receive his assignment in December. He asked the veterans to give his son their strength.